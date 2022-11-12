CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Phillip Russell scored 23 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Lyon 83-46 on Saturday night.

Russell also added five steals for the Redhawks (2-0). Josh Earley scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Kobe Clark finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

Nikola Sasaroga finished with nine points for the Scots (0-1). Israel Palmer added eight points and two steals for Lyon. Juwaun Clifton also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Southeast Missouri State is a Wednesday matchup with Evansville on the road, while Lyon visits Arkansas State on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.