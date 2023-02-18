WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Rucker’s 16 points helped Army defeat Lafayette 53-43 on Saturday night.

Rucker also contributed five rebounds for the Black Knights (15-14, 9-7 Patriot League). Ethan Roberts added seven points while shooting 1 for 6 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had six rebounds. Chris Mann was 3 of 8 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with six points.

Justin Vander Baan finished with 13 points and two blocks for the Leopards (9-20, 7-9). Josh Rivera added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Lafayette. In addition, Leo O’Boyle had nine points.

Army took the lead with 14:24 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Rucker led his team in scoring with six points in the first half to help put them ahead 27-15 at the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Army hosts Boston University while Lafayette hosts Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.