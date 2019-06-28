Roster not yet filled for Gulf Coast men’s basketball team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The basketball season is still a few months away, but the work starts now for local JUCO teams.

Gulf Coast started the work at the beginning of the week and got out on the brand new court for the first time.

Just like three other Panhandle conference teams, they have a new head coach this season, Phil Gaffney.

Gaffney was hired back in May and the biggest difficulty he has had is with recruiting because he has started the process a little bit later than the rest of the teams in the conference.

He has five returning players, but still has six more spots to fill before the Fall semester starts.

“Usually you would have liked to have started you know a long time ago, back in the Fall or two or three years ago, so that’s gonna be the big question, can we get quality players that are going to be good right away,” Gaffney said. “We want to be good right away, so we are working our tails off to make sure that we get the kind of players that are representative of Gulf Coast and Panama City.