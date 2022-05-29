MONTREAL (AP)Romell Quioto scored twice in Montreal’s 4-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Mathieu Choiniere and Joel Waterman also scored for Montreal (7-5-2).

Junior Moreno scored twice for Cincinnati (6-7-1) and Alvaro Barreal also had a goal.

Montreal’s Djordje Mihailovic went down with an ankle injury after only three minutes and was removed at the 15-minute mark.

”We’re still looking into what happened, but we know that it’s not serious,” Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy said. ”He obviously would’ve helped if he was fit to stay in but the game as a whole was very weird and unpredictable, so it’s difficult to judge.”

Mihailovic s tied for fourth in the league with seven goals. The 23-year-old is among the players scheduled to report Sunday to U.S. training camp ahead of World Cup prep matches.