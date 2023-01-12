PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night.

Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12).

The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal attempts in the first half, including 3-pointers by Grant Newell and DeJuan Clayton that trimmed their deficit to 31-30 at halftime. Kymany Houinsou made a layup 15 seconds into the second half and Rodman made three 3s in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds to cap a 15-2 run that made it 46-32 for WSU with 15:34 to play.

California (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12), which was 2-of-12 shooting to open the second half, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Marsalis Roberson – the lone Golden Bears player to score in double figures – had a career-high 11 points. Cal shot just 28.6% (8 of 28) and went 0 for 11 from 3-point range, in the second half.

The Cougars shot 46% (23 of 50) from the field and made 9 of 21 (43%) from 3-point range but hit just 11 of 20 (55%) from the free-throw line.

The Golden Bears had won three of three of their last four games following a 15-game overall skid, including 12 straight losses to open the season.

Washington State was coming off a 74-61 win Saturday over No. 5 Arizona that snapped the Wildcats’ 28-game home win streak and gave the Cougars their first road win over a top-5 opponent in the 122-year history of the program.

UP NEXT

Cal visits Seattle to take on Washington on Thursday

Washington State plays the second of back-to-back home games Thursday against Stanford

