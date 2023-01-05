NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Jay Rodgers scored 15 points as Central Connecticut State beat LIU 78-59 on Thursday night.

Rodgers was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Blue Devils (4-13). Andre Snoddy added 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds. Jayden Brown finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Sharks (2-13) were led in scoring by Marko Maletic, who finished with 15 points. Andre Washington added 12 points and two steals for LIU. Jacob Johnson also had 11 points and six rebounds.

