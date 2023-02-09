HOUSTON (AP)The Houston Rockets traded Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers while reacquiring John Wall in a three-team deal Thursday that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gordon was sent to the Clippers for the rights to swap the 2023 first-round pick Houston acquired from Milwaukee with the lesser of either the Clippers’ first-round pick or Oklahoma City’s first-round pick with protection of picks 1-6.

The Rockets got Wall from the Clippers and acquired Danny Green from the Grizzlies. Before joining the Clippers this season, Wall spent the previous two seasons with the Rockets but did not play all of last season as Houston attempted to trade him.

Gordon was the longest-tenured Rocket and the only player remaining from before Houston began its rebuild when James Harden was traded to the Nets in January 2021.

The 34-year-old Gordon, who is in his 15th NBA season, joined the Rockets in 2016. He appeared in 379 games with 219 starts in Houston, averaging 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

He won the Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2016-17 season and helped the Rockets to the Western Conference Semifinals in each of his first four seasons. His 1,054 3-pointers rank second in franchise history behind Harden (2,029).

”Throughout his six and a half seasons as a Rocket, Eric did everything we asked of him and more both on the court and in the community,” general manager Rafael Stone said. ”We wish him nothing but the best and want him to know he’ll always have a home here in Houston.”

Green, who is in his 14th season, has played just three games this season after recovering from a knee injury. He is a three-time NBA champion who spent the majority of his career with the Spurs.

The Rockets also waived center Boban Marjanovic. Acquired in a trade with Dallas in June, Marjanovic appeared in 17 games this season.

