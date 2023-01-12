LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Shiloh Robinson’s 27 points helped Liberty defeat North Alabama 72-54 on Thursday night.

Robinson had six rebounds for the Flames (13-5, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee added 16 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 11 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had five assists. Kyle Rode recorded 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance).

Jacari Lane finished with 17 points for the Lions (9-9, 1-4). Will Soucie added 10 points and two steals for North Alabama. In addition, Daniel Ortiz had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Liberty hosts Central Arkansas while North Alabama travels to play Queens.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.