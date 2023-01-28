DOVER, Del. (AP)Martez Robinson scored 17 points, the last two on the winning jumper with 2 seconds left, as Delaware State beat Morgan State 64-62 on Saturday night.

Robinson went 8 of 16 from the field for the Hornets (3-16, 2-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone added 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Burke finished with 18 points and two steals for the Bears (11-10, 4-2). Kameron Hobbs added 12 points and four assists for Morgan State. Daiquan Copeland had 11 points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.