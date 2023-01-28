DOVER, Del. (AP)Martez Robinson scored 17 points, the last two on the winning jumper with 2 seconds left, as Delaware State beat Morgan State 64-62 on Saturday night.

Robinson went 8 of 16 from the field for the Hornets (3-16, 2-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone added 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Burke finished with 18 points and two steals for the Bears (11-10, 4-2). Kameron Hobbs added 12 points and four assists for Morgan State. Daiquan Copeland had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.