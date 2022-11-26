SAN DIEGO (AP)Brad Roberts ran for 187 yards and a touchdown, and Air Force had a pair of interceptions late in the game and beat San Diego State 13-3 on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Roberts had 127 yards rushing in first half, and his 2-yard touchdown run was the only score in the first half. Matthew Dapore made field goals from 30 and 32 yards for Air Force (9-3, 5-3 Mountain West Conference).

The Falcons’ Jayden Goodwin picked off a Jalen Mayden pass in the end zone with 3:36 remaining. San Diego State then forced a three-and-out, but Trey Taylor stepped in front of an Aztec receiver in the end zone for an interception with 1:40 left in the game.

Air Force gained 271 of its 285 yards of offense on the ground and Haaziq Daniels threw just two passes.

Mayden was 16-of-31 passing for 188 yards with the two interceptions for San Diego State (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), which ended a three-game win streak. Jack Browning made a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter to avoid the shutout.

