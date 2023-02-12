FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Michael Green III scored 24 points as Robert Morris beat Purdue Fort Wayne 71-64 on Sunday.

Green also contributed five assists for the Colonials (12-15, 7-9 Horizon League). Kahliel Spear added 12 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons (15-12, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Bobby Planutis added 15 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. Ra Kpedi had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.