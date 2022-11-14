BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP)Former Argentina defender Martin Demichelis said on Monday he will take over from Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate.

The 41-year-old Demichelis was in charge of Bayern Munich reserves.

Gallardo, who won 14 titles including two Copa Libertadores, is stepping down after eight years in charge.

”I arrived in Europe as a player of River going to Bayern. Now I am taking the reverse trip as a coach. What an incredible story,” Demichelis said in a statement issued by the German club, where he played from 2003-11.

He was a defender for Argentina in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

After his playing days, Demichelis started working with Bayern Under-19s in 2019, moved on to the under-21s then the reserve team.

Demichelis started his professional career at River in 2000. Three years later, he went to Bayern, where he won four Bundesligas. He also played for Malaga, Manchester City, and Espanyol.

