RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Isaiah Bigelow scored 17 points and Richmond beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-48 on Tuesday night after the Spiders outscored the Knights 42-9 in the first half.

While Richmond was shooting 52% in the first half, FDU was making only 4 of 29 shots for 14%, missing all 11 of its 3-point attempts.

Bigelow had six rebounds for the Spiders (5-5). Tyler Burton scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 9, and added nine rebounds. Neal Quinn recorded nine points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

Grant Singleton led the way for the Knights (6-7) with 10 points and six rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. added eight points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Ansley Almonor also recorded seven points and six rebounds.

