HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Tucker Richardson had 23 points in Colgate’s 71-65 win against Bucknell on Saturday.

Richardson also added five rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Raiders (12-7, 6-0 Patriot League). Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds and six assists. Jeff Woodward shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points. The Raiders extended their winning streak to six games.

Andre Screen finished with 20 points for the Bison (7-12, 0-6). Xander Rice added 14 points and two steals for Bucknell. In addition, Alex Timmerman finished with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists. The Bison extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Colgate visits Holy Cross and Bucknell visits Army.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.