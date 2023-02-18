HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Tucker Richardson’s 19 points helped Colgate defeat Holy Cross 96-73 on Saturday.

Richardson also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Raiders (21-8, 15-1 Patriot League). Keegan Records scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Ryan Moffatt was 6 of 10 shooting to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Caleb Kenney finished with 16 points and three steals for the Crusaders (10-19, 7-9). Holy Cross also got 14 points and four assists from Will Batchelder. Joseph Octave also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.