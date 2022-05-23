Four days after the Washington Mystics defeated the Atlanta Dream on the road after trailing by double digits in the second half, the teams will have a rematch Tuesday night in Washington.

Atlanta won four of its first five games before the 78-73 loss Friday to Washington, a game in which the Dream could not hold a 56-46 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Mystics went on an 11-0 run to get back into the game.

Ariel Atkins had 18 points and Natasha Cloud contributed 16 for Washington, which then lost 82-73 Sunday at home to the Chicago Sky.

At Friday’s matchup with the Mystics, Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

The rookie was the league’s leading scorer entering Monday’s action, averaging 20.5 points per game. She was also the top player in made 3-pointers a game at 3.5.

The games against Washington carry more significance for Howard, who was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft after the Mystics traded that pick to Atlanta for the Dream’s No. 3 and No. 14 overall picks.

“It’s just another game, but, I mean, if I can show them what they’re missing out on, then that’s a bonus, too,” Howard said.

Cheyenne Parker is the only other Atlanta player averaging double figures in scoring at 11.5 points per game.

In the Mystics’ loss to Chicago on Sunday, they shot just 37.5 percent from the field. The Sky took over with a 21-5 run between the third and fourth quarters.

“There’s going to be some games where shots don’t fall,” said Elena Delle Donne, who had 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field in the loss. “It’s just not allowing each of us to get into our own heads and being on our own islands and not still playing through it and playing together.”

Atkins again led the Mystics in scoring with 20 points but struggled from the field, making 6 of 16 attempts.

Delle Donne leads the Mystics, averaging 18.2 points per game, while Atkins is next at 16.1. Cloud averages 12.8 points, and she is also contributing 6.8 assists per game.

–Field Level Media

