PHILADELPHIA (AP)Erik Reynolds II had 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 63-59 victory against Lafayette on Monday night.

Reynolds was 7 of 13 shooting (5 for 10 from distance) for the Hawks (1-1). Charlie Brown added 20 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had 12 rebounds. Kacper Klaczek finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

The Leopards (0-3) were led in scoring by Kyle Jenkins, who finished with 18 points. CJ Fulton added 15 points, six assists and five steals for Lafayette. Justin Vander Baan also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Thursday against Albany (NY) at home, while Lafayette visits UMBC on Friday.

