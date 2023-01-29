FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points to lead Saint Joseph’s to a 79-76 victory over George Mason on Sunday.

Reynolds was 9-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (10-11, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lynn Greer III pitched in with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ejike Obinna made all seven of his shots and scored 15.

Josh Oduro finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals for the Patriots (12-10, 4-5). Victor Bailey Jr. added 14 points and four assists. De’Von Cooper totaled 12 points, four assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Saint Joseph’s hosts Rhode Island, while George Mason hosts UMass.

