Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernandez was pleased with comparisons to Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez, but says he hopes to “make my own history”.

The Colombian forward became the first MLS player in history to score four goals in under 90 minutes of playing time with his goal in the Crew’s 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati in the ‘Hell is Real’ derby on Sunday.

He says he is pleased with his start to life in the MLS after his arrival from Watford, as well as the comparisons to Martinez, but stresses that his attention is only on the Crew’s game against the New England Revolution on Saturday.

“I like it because he is a great player who has made a lot of history here in MLS,” Hernandez said of Martinez.”But I want to do my work, I want to make my own history. It’s all going the right way. I must keep working hard and I hope everything comes out great.

“I don’t like to speculate on things I can’t control, such as the future. My mind is only focused on the game next Saturday. I don’t care about anything else.”

The Crew are unbeaten in eight games, in stark contrast to Saturday’s opponents New England, which is winless in four.

The Revolution are still just two points off the playoff positions, but will need to start putting three points on the board more often if they want to keep pace with the other contenders.

They could be boosted, though, by new signing Giacomo Vrioni, who arrives from Juventus on a permanent deal.

The forward was excited to get started.

“Now that I’m here, I will concentrate to play here, to do all the things that my coach is asking me,” Vrioni said. “I will try for sure to help the team and to score goals because this is my goal.

“I’m concentrating on the present. This is an amazing team, an amazing family, so I will give everything here.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Cucho Hernandez

Hernandez’s goal in the 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Sunday means he has now scored four goals in his first three MLS games since arriving from Watford. New England faces a tricky task to keep the Colombian forward quiet.

New England Revolution – Gustavo Bou

Bou’s strike against Philadelphia was his third goal in his last three league games. He will look to keep up this rich vein of form with another goal against the Crew.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Columbus is unbeaten in seven straight home matches against New England (W5 D2, incl. playoffs), last losing at home to the Revs in the 2014 playoffs. This is the Crew’s longest unbeaten home run against New England since going nine straight from 1997 to 2001.

– The Crew’s unbeaten run extended to eight games (W4 D4) with a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. The run is the Crew’s longest regular-season unbeaten run since going nine straight without defeat (W4 D5) from April-June 2018.

– New England lost, 2-1, in Philadelphia on Saturday after scoring the game’s opening goal. The Revs have lost an MLS-high 24 points from winning positions this season, as they lead the league in most games failing to win after leading (10) and are tied for most losses after leading (4 – Vancouver).

– Hernandez is the eighth player in MLS history to score in his first three MLS games and could become the fifth to do so in his first four.

– Bou has scored in three straight MLS matches, the third time since the start of last season that he has had a scoring run of at least three games. One of those runs was a five-match goal scoring streak from May-July 2021, with the last of those goals coming against Columbus.