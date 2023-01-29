SUNRISE, Fla. (AP)Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining.

The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Florida had been 0-17-1 in such situations while the Bruins were 26-0-1 when leading after the first 40 minutes.

Craig Smith and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.

The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour and Sam Bennett. Alex Lyon, Florida’s usual starter for its AHL team in Charlotte, stopped 37 shots.

LIGHTNING 5, KINGS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and Tampa Bay earned a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win.

Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20.

Los Angeles had won three in a row. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

SHARKS 6, PENGUINS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Logan Couture had two goals and three assists, and San Jose stopped a four-game skid.

Alexander Barabanov had a goal and two assists for the Sharks, who are 4-5-4 in their last 13 games. Erik Karlsson added a goal and an assist, and Michael Eyssimont and Noah Gregor also scored. Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves.

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist to pass Stan Mikita for sole possession of 15th place on the NHL’s career points list with 1,469. Crosby also tied Mikita for 32nd place with his 541st goal.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith stopped 26 shots.

ISLANDERS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, OT

NEW YORK (AP) – Mathew Barzal scored in overtime, Semyon Varlamov made 44 saves and the Islanders earned their second straight victory.

Barzal beat goaltender Logan Thompson with a high shot at 4:28 after Varlamov stopped William Carrier on a penalty shot earlier in overtime, and then denied Jack Eichel on another point-blank shot.

It was Barzal’s 12th goal of the season.

The Golden Knights lost their fourth straight. Thompson made 35 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, BLUES 2

DENVER (AP) – Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and Colorado won for the seventh time in eight games.

Evan Rodrigues, J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche, and Logan O’Connor had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

Colorado had won six in a row before Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to lowly Anaheim. But the reigning Stanley Cup champions bounced back nicely in their final game before their bye week and the NHL All-Star break.

Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis in its fourth consecutive loss. Jordan Binnington made 27 saves.

FLYERS 4, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Philadelphia’s Carter Hart made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Noah Cates had a goal and an assist for the Flyers. Kieffer Bellows, Owen Tippett and Tony DeAngelo also scored, and Rasmus Ristolainen added two assists. Philadelphia (21-21-9) is 7-1-1 in its last nine road games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots for Winnipeg before being relieved by David Rittich. The Jets have lost three straight to drop to 31-19-1.

SENATORS 5, CANADIENS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, leading Ottawa to its third straight victory.

Alex DeBrincat, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 28 saves.

Sam Montembeault stopped 31 shots for the Canadiens.

KRAKEN 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help Seattle beat Columbus.

Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game.

Morgan Geekie and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for Seattle, former Blue Jacket Oliver Bjorkstrand had an assist, and Phillip Grubaruer made 24 saves.

Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots.

WILD 3, SABRES 2, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout to lift Minnesota.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for the Wild, who headed into their All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots.

Jack Quinn and Zemgus Girgensons scored in regulation for Buffalo, which went 3-0-1 on a four-game road trip through much of the Central Division that included victories in Dallas, St. Louis and Winnipeg. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves.

Tage Thompson scored in the shootout for Buffalo, but Quinn was stopped by Fleury, and Gaudreau secured the win for Minnesota.

DUCKS 2, COYOTES 1, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime to give Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Max Jones also scored, and John Gibson made 32 saves as the Ducks have won four of their past five games.

Nick Ritchie scored and Connor Ingram made 43 saves for the Coyotes.

OILERS 7, BLACKHAWKS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Tyson Barrie scored twice, Connor McDavid had his NHL-best 41st goal and Edmonton beat Chicago.

McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games.

Jack Campbell started and made 25 saves for the Oilers. Matt Berlin, a player from the University of Alberta, was activated as the emergency backup and entered the game with 2:26 to play, stopping the only shot he faced.

Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Blackhawks (15-29-4). They have lost three of their last four. Petr Mrazek had 36 saves for Chicago.

—

