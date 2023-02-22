COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Julian Reese had 21 points and 12 rebounds – his second consecutive double-double – and Hakim Hart scored 20 points Wednesday night to help Maryland cruise to a 88-70 win over Minnesota and extend the Golden Gophers’ losing streak to 11.

Hart also had six assists and four steals. Donta Scott added 18 points, Jahmir Young 11 and Donald Carey scored 10 for Maryland (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten).

The Terrapins shot 73.1% before intermission, its best shooting first half since 2017, and shot 68.1% (32 of 47) overall – the sixth-best single-game shooting percentage in program history.

Donta Scott scored seven straight Maryland points, the last of which came on a 3-pointer that gave the Terrapins the lead for good and sparked 15-0 run that made it 35-20 with about six minutes left in the first half. Hakim Hart followed with a layup a 3-pointer before lobbing an inbounds pass to Scott for an alley-oop layup plus the and-1 free throw. Julian Reese made a jumper and Jahmir Young added a layup to cap the spurt.

Pharrel Payne led Minnesota (7-19, 1-15) with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Dawson Garcia added 15 points and eight rebounds and Jaden Henley scored 14 points.

Maryland, which also beat the Golden Gophers 81-46 in Minneapolis on Feb. 4., won its school-record 12th consecutive home Big Ten Conference game. The Terrapins are 15-1 at home this season, 9-0 in home conference games.

UP NEXT

Minnesota wraps up a three-game road trip Saturday at Nebraska

Maryland plays No. 21 Northwestern at home Sunday

