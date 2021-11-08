Reeling Florida fires veteran assistants Grantham, Hevesy

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham coaches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy. Coach Dan Mullen parted with the two assistants one day after a 40-17 loss at South Carolina.

Mullen says linebackers coach Christian Robinson will call the defense beginning with Saturday’s game against Samford. Longtime Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni, a 72-year-old coaching veteran who had been Mullen’s special assistant, will take on an on-the-field role for the remainder of the season. Michael Sollenne, who has been with the team since 2020, will work with the offensive line for the rest of the year.