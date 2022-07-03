CHICAGO (AP)Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Sunday’s game against the Cubs with a left thigh laceration.

In the seventh inning, Bogaerts covered second when Willson Contreras ran to steal it. Contreras’ spikes appeared to slide into Bogaerts’ left leg as Bogaerts tagged him out.

Chicago manager David Ross challenged the call, but it was confirmed upon review.

Bogaerts walked off the field after being assessed by the training staff.

Boston didn’t provide an update on how long Bogaerts would be sidelined, if at all.

The 29-year-old is batting .318 with 31 RBIs this season. He went 0 of 3 with a walk before exiting.

—

