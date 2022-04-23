The New York Red Bulls could become just the third team in MLS history to win their opening four road games of a season, but Orlando City stand in their way on Sunday.

The Red Bulls have yet to win a home game in 2022 but their form on the road has been outstanding, and they will be aiming for a piece of MLS history when they take on Orlando in Florida.

Not since 1998, when the LA Galaxy managed it, has a team achieved the feat.

“​​I don’t know why, but it just seems to me we play with much more freedom away, and that’s sort of something that we need to bring at home as well, is that freedom,” Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood said.

“I think we just stick to our principles, and we stay together, and we have that real togetherness away from home, and I guess every game away from home seems to be the grind and we seem to want it more than any other team. And that’s sort of why we’ve got the three points everywhere we’ve gone.”

Orlando head into the game on the back of an away win of their own – a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew.

“If we keep growing as a team, understanding that we all have a job without the ball, that we have to be generous, that we have to be disciplined with the game plan, that we belong to a team, that this is not just an individual effort, it’s a collective thing, soccer will reward you,” coach Oscar Pareja said after the match against the Crew.

“Normally with those things, they have one path, it is growing.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Facundo Torres

Facundo Torres played a key role in both of Orlando’s goals against Columbus, while he also had two shots and made three successful tackles.

New York Red Bulls – Frankie Amaya

Frankie Amaya created four chances for the Red Bulls last week, but his team-mates failed to take them in a 0-0 draw with FC Dallas.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls won both meetings with Orlando City last season, recording 2-1 victories both home and away. It was the first set of consecutive wins by either team against the other in the 15-match history of the series in MLS.

– Orlando are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since early last October. Including playoffs, this is just Orlando’s second winning streak in its last 33 MLS games dating back to the start of last July, a span that began with a home defeat to the Red Bulls.

– The Red Bulls have won their first three road games of the season for the first time in team history. They could become the third team in MLS history to win their first four road games of a season after the Galaxy in 1996 and 1998 (both five straight, 1996 including one shoot-out win).

– Orlando have won an MLS-high 28 fouls in the attacking third this season, with Júnior Urso and Mauricio Pereyra winning a team-high five of them. César Araujo, who has won a league-high 26 fouls this season, has won only three of those in the attacking third.

– The Red Bulls have committed by far the most fouls in MLS this season, averaging 20.0 per game. Since Opta began detailed coverage of the league in 2010, no team has averaged more than 15.7 fouls per match over a full season (NYCFC – 2021).