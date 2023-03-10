Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath is hopeful this weekend’s MLS match with New York Red Bulls will go ahead, but accepts the snowy conditions are “not ideal.”

Heavy snow has fallen in Minnesota this week and, while United are no strangers to dealing with such weather, it could be particularly bad at Allianz Field on Saturday.

The Loons have played just one game so far this season, beating FC Dallas 1-0, and Heath will not alter his tactics to adjust to the weather this weekend.

“Not really,” he said. “It’s going to be the same for both teams. I don’t think it’s going to be ideal. The latest weather forecast says it’s seven, eight inches on Thursday (and) Friday.

“Hey, we’ll see what happens. We’ll prepare as though everything is going ahead as normal and we expect so.”

NYRB are winless across their opening two games of the 2023 season, with Gerhard Struber’s side following up a 1-0 loss at Orlando City with a 0-0 draw at home to Nashville SC.

New York have looked strong defensively overall so far, and head coach Struber has been particularly impressed with the form of center-back Andres Reyes.

“He is a player for Europe. This is not a surprise right now,” Struber said. “He shows us that he is reliable in all his defensive moments.

“His actions are on a different level from a defender in this league. I think I have a high appreciation for him.

“I have the belief he can play in Europe in the near future; this is what he showed me the whole pre-season and also in these the first two games in MLS.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Mender Garcia

New York have faced a league-low 11 shots among the sides to have played twice this season, with the only shot on target faced a Facundo Torres penalty on matchday one. Minnesota forward Garcia therefore has his work cut out, but he made a positive start to the season with his winning goal against Dallas and will be looking to push on with another goal this weekend.

New York Red Bulls – Elias Manoel

Struber may be pleased with his defense, but his attacking players need to deliver after failing to score across the Red Bulls’ opening two games. Brazilian forward Manoel, who joined from Gremio ahead of the 2023 season, has started New York’s opening two games but has yet to score from his three shots on target.

MATCH PREDICTION – MINNESOTA WIN

United have won their past two matches against the Red Bulls, and were also victorious in the only previous meeting between the sides in Minnesota in July 2017.

The Red Bulls got off the mark with their first point against Nashville last time out, but they have failed to score in their first two games for just the second time in their MLS history.

Minnesota won their only game so far, meanwhile, and our predictor model gives them the better chance of coming out on top at Allianz Field.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Minnesota43.2 percent

New York28 percent

Draw28.8 percent