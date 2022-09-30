Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter says his players are “locked in and ready” with two matches left to drag themselves into the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Crew conclude their regular season with three games in the space of a little over a week, starting with Saturday’s visit of New York Red Bulls at Lower.com Field.

Porter’s side are level with Inter Miami in the final playoff spot after collecting just three points from their four games leading up to the international break.

And Porter is hopeful that the hiatus will work in his side’s favor ahead of their final push for a post-season spot.

“This has been a good couple of weeks,” he said. “We needed time to get over the Portland Timbers draw. Sometimes you have a break and don’t want it, but this was good timing.

“The guys this week really look locked in and ready. We know now where we’re at, and obviously as the season unwinds, every game becomes more and more important when it’s tight like this.

“We know this is our last regular-season home game and could be our last game, most likely with us having road games in the playoffs. We want to send our supporters out on a positive.”

While the Crew have three games to keep their season alive, the Red Bulls are already assured of a playoffs spot.

The target for Gerhard Struber now is to clinch a home playoff match, which his side can go a long way to achieving with victory in Columbus, but the Austrian is expecting a tough test on Saturday.

“It’s important we quickly find our focus and mindset to ensure we leave everything on the field,” Struber said. “We know about the atmosphere in Columbus and the quality of the side.

“In the last few weeks they have lost momentum in games and not brought the points home, but in so many games I can see they’ve deserved more.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Lucas Zelarayan

Cucho Hernandez has either scored or assisted at least one goal in each of his first six road games in MLS, but he will serve a one-match ban this weekend for using offensive language. That will be additional pressure on the Crew’s other attacking players, namely Zelarayan in attacking midfield. The 30-year-old has scored one and assisted another in his past two outings, though it remains to be seen how fit he is after playing in Armenia’s two matches over the international break.

New York Red Bulls – Sean Nealis

While not strictly in the side to find the net, but rather to keep the opposition out, Nealis scored the winner for the Red Bulls in their most recent visit to Lower.com Field. The center-back has played the most minutes of any outfield Red Bulls player this season (2,773) and is second in MLS for aerial duels won (129).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls ended a nine-match winless run at Columbus (D3 L6, including playoffs) last season with a 2-1 victory at Lower.com Field in October 2021. New York have recorded consecutive wins at Columbus just once since the start of the 2003 season, winning in April 2012 and May 2013.

– Santiago Moreno’s 95th-minute goal for the Timbers to draw against the Crew on September 18 were the eighth and ninth points Columbus have dropped in the 90th minute or later this season (four wins to draws, one draw to loss), the most in a single season in MLS history.

– The Red Bulls lost their last match, a 2-0 defeat at New York City FC on September 17. New York have not lost consecutive matches all season, something they have managed twice before, doing so in the 2011 and 2018 seasons.

– Cucho Hernandez has contributed to at least one goal in each of his first six road matches in MLS (five goals, two assists). Hernandez is the second player in MLS history to contribute to a goal in each of his first six road matches, joining Romain Alessandrini, who did so for the Galaxy in 2017.

– The Red Bulls have already set club records for points (30) and wins (nine) on the road this season but are second to CF Montreal in both categories (32, 10). Only one previous season in MLS history has seen two teams win 10 road games: LA Galaxy (13) and D.C. United (10) in 1998, though D.C. would only have eight excluding breakaway shootout wins.