Dante Vanzeir is hoping his match winner against Columbus Crew last week will serve as the launchpad for his New York Red Bulls career.

Vanzeir scored in the 86th minute as the Red Bulls came from behind to win 2-1 to claim their first win of the MLS season.

The Belgium international, signed from Union Saint-Gilloise, could become the Red Bulls’ record signing if all incentives are hit, though he is yet to start an MLS match.

That might change after his heroics against the Crew, however.

“It’s the moment we were all waiting for, especially for myself,” said Vanzeir. “That’s a great start. First victory at home, first goal, that’s a good moment to keep going.

“I was just celebrating and enjoying the moment. We needed this as a team.”

Coach Gerhard Struber said his team “need to realise more and more in which direction he wants the ball, in which direction he can help the group.”

Luquinhas netted the Red Bulls’ equaliser against Columbus, and believes Vanzeir might have worked his way into the starting XI.

“This goal is going to be really important for him,” he said. “When I arrived here, I wanted to start scoring goals and these make myself more confident, so it’s going to give confidence to Dante as well. Not just for Dante but for the whole group.”

The Red Bulls next face Charlotte FC, who also claimed their first win of the season last time out.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte FC – Kerwin Calderon Vargas

Vargas netted what proved to be Charlotte’s winner in last week’s victory over Orlando City. As well as getting two of his three shots on target, he also created two chances – a team-high.

New York Red Bulls – Dante Vanzeir

Vanzeir only had 12 touches after coming on in the 75th minute against the Crew, though he made them count. As well as converting with his only attempt, the Belgian also played two key passes.

MATCH PREDICTION – CHARLOTTE TO WIN

The Red Bulls drew their last away match, 1—1, at Minnesota on March 11, but are winless in four straight on the road (D1 L3). Indeed, New York have managed just four wins in from their last 15 away games from home (D4 L7) in all competitions.

The home side won all three meetings between Charlotte and the Red Bulls last season, including a 3-1 win for New York in the US Open Cup.

OPTA WIN PROBABLITY

Charlotte FC 38.2 per cent

New York Red Bull 32.6 per cent

Draw 29.2