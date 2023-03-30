Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan has emphasized the importance of staying level-headed as the Five Stripes look to bounce back from a 6-1 thrashing against the Columbus Crew when they host the New York Red Bulls.

Atlanta approached last week’s trip to Columbus having earned 10 points from their first four games of the MLS season, but with Thiago Almada one of several key players on international duty, Gonzalo Pineda’s side were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat.

Columbus’ six goals are the most Atlanta have ever conceded in an MLS game, and Guzan knows they need to learn from that chastening experience before the Red Bulls visit Georgia.

“It wasn’t good enough by any means,” the goalkeeper said of last week’s loss. “It’s a long season ahead. Just as high as we were last week, you can’t get too high, you can’t get too low.

“We have to take this one on the chin and learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“In this league, you can’t just show up to a game and think you are going to win. You need to apply yourselves. We didn’t do that.”

The Red Bulls sit four points behind their hosts in the Eastern Conference’s early-season standings, having squandered a 1-0 lead in last week’s 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC.

Boss Gerhard Struber considered that result to be two points dropped, saying: “It was not what I expected. We cannot be happy to fly home with one point from Charlotte.”

Captain Sean Nealis, meanwhile, called on his team-mates to build on the point, saying: “We have to learn from this and be stronger defensively all the way through.

“We all could have done better and stepped up, and we were disappointed at only getting one point.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United – Thiago Almada

Despite missing last Saturday’s match due to international duty, Almada still leads MLS for goal contributions this season, with eight (four goals, four assists).

Almada’s 36 shot involvements (19 shots, 17 chances created) are also four more than any other MLS player has recorded in 2023.

New York Red Bulls – Andres Reyes

The Red Bulls held Charlotte to just one shot on target on Saturday and have now faced just seven shots on target all season, the fewest through five matches of an MLS season since at least 2010.

Reyes’ partnership with Nealis at the heart of defence has been key for the Red Bulls, and he will hope for a more solid display after putting through his own net last time out.

MATCH PREDICTION – ATLANTA UNITED WIN

The Red Bulls have an excellent record against Atlanta, only losing one of their 14 all-time meetings with the Five Stripes (W9 D4), with that defeat coming in the first leg of the 2018 Conference Final.

However, three of the visitors’ last four matches have finished as draws. New York had previously drawn only three times in their last 23 regular-season games (W10 L10).

Despite Atlanta’s heavy loss at Columbus last time out, they are favorites to respond with a home win, having thrashed the Portland Timbers 5-1 in their last outing at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Atlanta United 42.5 per cent

New York Red Bulls28.5 per cent

Draw29.0 per cent