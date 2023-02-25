ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Keegan Records had 25 points in Colgate’s 64-60 victory over Navy on Saturday night.

Records had nine rebounds for the Raiders (23-8, 17-1 Patriot League). Braeden Smith scored 11 points and added seven assists. Tucker Richardson finished 3 of 12 from the field to finish with seven points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Raiders.

The Midshipmen (18-12, 11-7) were led in scoring by Patrick Dorsey, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Navy also got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Daniel Deaver. In addition, Tyler Nelson had 10 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. The loss broke the Midshipmen’s seven-game winning streak.

Colgate went into the half leading Navy 34-23. Records scored 13 points in the half. Records led Colgate with 12 points in the second half as his team was outscored by seven points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.