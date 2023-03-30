Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni accepts his side must start finding the net if they are to turn around their season when they take on Columbus Crew this weekend.

Mastroeni’s side crumbled when conceding four goals in last week’s 4-0 loss at home to St. Louis City SC, with that their third defeat on the spin.

RSL are 10th in the Western Conference after their first four games, while only three teams in the whole of MLS have scored fewer goals than their tally of three.

“It’s disappointing how the mood and the mindset left us,” Mastroeni said of his side’s latest loss. “Strong teams look at the first goal as an obstacle, not the end of the world.

“We’ve been putting a lot of pressure on ourselves as a collective by not capitalising on opportunities. If you don’t score goals, you don’t win games.

“Goals change games, and it changes psychology. It changes momentum. I just felt like we stopped playing [against St. Louis] after we conceded the first goal.”

The Crew certainly did not have any issues in terms of goalscoring last time out as they thumped Atlanta United 6-1 – their biggest margin of victory in 20 years.

With seven points from their first five games, head coach Wilfried Nancy is glad his players’ hard work is paying off.

“This is a dynamic collective. This is the process,” he said. “The way we train, we train all the players with a good intensity and with a really good spirit.

“They are able to accept the challenge and push the boundaries. They showed that they are also able to do it in a consistent way in the last game.

“That’s why we scored. I believe in my players. The win was a reward for that effort because they deserved it.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Christian Ramirez

Ramirez, who joined from Scottish side Aberdeen ahead of the 2023 season, scored a brace on his debut against Atlanta – his first appearance in MLS since May 2021.

The 31-year-old is the fifth player in the competition’s history to score on debut for three different teams, having also done so for Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo.

Real Salt Lake – Anderson Julio

Salt Lake had the same number of shots on target (eight) as St. Louis, yet they were unable to register a single goal.

Despite being the focal point of the attack, Anderson Julio failed to register a single attempt as his scoreless start to a season stretched to a fourth game.

MATCH PREDICTION – COLUMBUS WIN

Real Salt Lake have lost three games in a row under Mastroeni for the first time and have just five wins to their name since the start of July – only D.C. United have fewer (four).

The Crew looked in good shape when putting six goals past Atlanta last weekend and have won three on the bounce at Lower.com Field.

Columbus are also unbeaten in seven at home against RSL, with their most recent loss in this fixture coming in 2009.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Columbus Crew – 48.2 per cent

Real Salt Lake – 24 per cent

Draw – 27.8 per cent