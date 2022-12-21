MADRID (AP)Rayo Vallecano needed penalties to squeak past a fifth-tier opponent in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, while other top-flight teams including Sevilla and Real Sociedad advanced to the round-of-16 with little trouble.

Rayo, which is eighth in the Spanish league, was held 0-0 through added time by Saguntino, a minnow from eastern Spain. Rayo prevailed in the shootout, winning 3-1.

Sevilla beat fourth-tier Juventud Torremolinos 3-0, while Sociedad routed fifth-tier Coria 5-0. Valladolid and Osasuna also moved on.

Sevilla was playing without Argentina players Macros Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel and Papu Gomez, who are still celebrating their World Cup victory.

Nor was Isco Alarcon available hours after the club and player agreed to rescind his contract.

This week’s Copa del Rey games are the first involving teams from the first division since they stopped play for the World Cup.

The Spanish league starts back up again on Dec. 29.

