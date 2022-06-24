Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser called on his side to grind out another road result as it prepares to visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

The Rapids sit just a point away from the final Western Conference playoff spot after a 1-1 draw at New York City FC. That was just the second point Colorado has picked up on the road this campaign, and Fraser says it should serve as an example for how to approach the clash with the Timbers.

“To be successful in this league you have to get results on the road and when you are where we are (in the standings), we have to fight and we have to grind,” said Fraser. “(The draw with New York) was a really good example of the group just rolling up their sleeves and working really hard. And earning a point on the road against a very, very good team with very, very good players.”

The Timbers ended a three-game losing streak last week with a 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy, but Portland still sits just a point off the bottom of the West standings.

Coach Giovanni Savarese believes his side will compete once more should it replicate its performance against the Galaxy.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t win, but the energy and way we played, this is our team,” he said. “Keeping that intensity and desire, we will win more matches.”

Sebastian Blanco also pinpointed areas to improve ahead of the meeting with the Rapids.

“When you have so many chances and don’t take advantage of them a team like LA at home, you suffer,” Blanco said. “We need to improve at keeping the ball and be more efficient.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland – Yimmi Chara

Chara scored his fifth goal of the campaign last time out, moving just one behind the Timbers’ top scorer Bill Tuiloma.

Colorado – Diego Rubio

Rubio has been the star for the Rapids this season, leading the team in goals after managing seven strikes in MLS this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Timbers have won only one of their last seven matches against Colorado (D3 L3), though that win came in last season’s playoffs, a 1-0 road victory. Colorado is unbeaten in three straight visits to Providence Park (W1 D2) after losing eight straight visits from 2012 to 2018.

– The Timbers lost their last home match, 2-0, to the Union on May 22. Portland hasn’t lost consecutive home matches since September 2019, which was also the last time it failed to score in consecutive matches at Providence Park (3 straight).

– The Rapids are winless in their first seven away matches of the season (D2 L5) after a 1-1 draw at NYCFC on Sunday. Colorado has only gone further into a season without a road win once, failing to win any of its first 13 away matches of the 2017 season.

– Chara’s 38th minute goal against the Galaxy on Saturday was Portland’s fifth goal before halftime this season, tied for fewest in MLS (w/Chicago). Portland has scored 17 second-half goals this season, third-most in the league and has the highest percentage of its goals scored after halftime (77.3 percent).

– Four of the Rapids’ last eight goals, including Michael Barrios’ strike against NYCFC on Sunday, have come from outside the box. Colorado is the most accurate shooting team from outside the box this season, hitting the target with 36.9 percent of its shots from outside the area.