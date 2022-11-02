NEW YORK (AP)Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced before Kreider deposited a backhand behind him after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy. Hart made five saves in overtime before Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season.

The Flyers began the third period on a power play after defenseman Ryan Lindgren was assessed an extra two-minute roughing penalty after a scrum behind the Rangers net to conclude the second, but Philadelphia could not covert.

WILD 4, CANADIENS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Wild to a win over the Canadiens.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.

Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson Ek had a pair of assists for the Wild.

Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the third period and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots for Montreal, which had won two straight to start a four-game trip.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, CAPITALS 2, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Golden Knights to a win over the Capitals.

William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.

Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, SENATORS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Lightning rallied to beat the Senators.

Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev.

Kucherov has a four-game goal streak and an eight-game point streak overall.

Tampa Bay scored three of the four goals between the teams over the final 8:56 of the game.

ISLANDERS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead the Islanders past the Blackhawks for their fourth straight win after Chicago starting goalie Alex Stalock left early in the first period with an undisclosed injury.

Anders Lee also scored and Zach Parise added an empty-netter for New York.

Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves and lost a bid for his second shutout in three starts when Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal on a deflection midway through the third period.

Rookie Arvid Soderblom stopped 28 of 30 shots after Stalock exited, but the Blackhawks generated few chances against tight-checking New York as they dropped their fourth straight (0-2-2).

Nelson has four goals in three games after not scoring in his first seven. Sorokin has blocked 97 of the last 100 shots he’s faced over three games.

STARS 5, KINGS 2

DALLAS (AP) – Roope Hintz’s second score of the game punctuated a three-goal flurry in 91 seconds and the tars used four-goal outburst in the second period to beat the Kings.

Hintz’s goal at 10:31 of the second followed scores by Jason Robertson at 9:01 and Tyler Seguin at 10:17. Joe Pavelski added Dallas’ fourth goal of the period at 18:37.

Hintz also had an assist. Robertson, Jamie Benn and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists.

Dallas’ Scott Wedgewood stopped 30 shots to earn his first win of the season. It was Wedgewood’s third start, but his first since No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday.

Kevin Fiala and Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Kings, who were coming of a win at St. Louis a night earlier with four second-period goals. Cal Petersen made 35 saves for Los Angeles.

KRAKEN 5, FLAMES 4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matt Beniers scored in a five-minute span of the third period and the Kraken beat the Flames.

Carson Soucy and Morgan Geekie also scored as the Kraken beat the Flames for the first time. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists and Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 40 shots for the win in his first start of the season.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for the Flames to reach 400 career points. Nazem Kadri, Nikita Zadorov and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames. Elias Lindholm added a pair of assists. Dan Vladar stopped 21 of 26 shots in the loss.

OILERS 7, PREDATORS 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Evander Kane had a hat trick, Connor McDavid added two goals and two assists, and the Oilers beat the Predators.

Leon Draisaitl finished with a goal and four assists, and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers (7-3-0), who have won five games in a row.

Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Predators (3-6-1), who have lost two in a row and seven of their last eight.

Nashville scored just 34 seconds into the game, as a pass deflected off a skate and on net for a stick save, but the rebound went straight to Ekholm for the easy goal.

However, Edmonton would bounce back in a big way with three goals in just over seven minutes.

COYOTES 3, PANTHERS 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Coyotes beat the Panthers for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home.

Ritchie’s power-play goal with 11:05 remaining came on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Spencer Knight to the glove side for a 2-1 lead. Ritchie has four goals this season, all on the power play.

Florida pulled Knight with two minutes remaining and Clayton Keller scored into an empty net with 1:07 left.

Lawson Crouse also scored on a power play for Arizona, which had lost four of five. The Coyotes have converted 11 of 34 power-play opportunities, which ranks among the NHL leaders, after going 2 for 4 in this one.

Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves for Arizona.

DEVILS 5, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the Devils beat the Canucks.

Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils (7-3-0), who won their fourth game in a row for the first time since October 2018.

Bo Horvat replied for the Canucks (2-6-2) with a pair of power-play goals. J.T. Miller contributed helpers on both tallies.

New Jersey netminder Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves and improved his career record against Vancouver to 5-0-0.

Thatcher Demko stopped 32-of-36 shots for Vancouver.

DUCKS 6, SHARKS 5, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals and the Ducks overcame Erik Karlsson’s first career hat trick to beat the Sharks.

Logan Couture scored for San Jose in the shootout but Anthony Stolarz stopped Karlsson and Kevin Labanc to earn his first win of the year.

Stolarz finished with 39 saves to improve to 6-1 against the Sharks in his career.

Adam Henrique scored twice for Anaheim. Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano and Max Comtois also scored as the Ducks won their first road game of the year, improving to 1-5-1.

Karlsson had three goals and an assist for San Jose. Timo Meier added two goals.

Kahkonen stopped 39 shots.

BRUINS 6, PENGUINS 5, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Bruins rallied past the Penguins.

Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Pavel Zacha started the Bruins’ comeback at 11:59 of the third when he deflected a shot behind Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry. Taylor Hall tied the game with 1:17 to play when he scored from the top of the crease.

Charlie Coyle scored his fourth, Brad Marchand added a power-play goal and Jakub Lauko scored his first NHL goal for the Bruins, who won their sixth straight game. Boston was the NHL’s best team in October, as the Bruins opened the season 8-1, a franchise record through nine games.

