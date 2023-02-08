NEW YORK (AP)Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points to help Fordham defeat UMass 77-67 on Wednesday night.

Quisenberry was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 12 for 14 from the line for the Rams (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalid Moore added 19 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Antrell Charlton recorded nine points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

Matt Cross led the way for the Minutemen (13-11, 4-8) with 17 points and three steals. Keon Thompson added 13 points and four assists for UMass. Wildens Leveque also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.