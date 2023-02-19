HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Dezi Jones scored 28 points, Matt Balanc had a double-double and Quinnipiac beat Rider 90-88 in double overtime on Sunday.

Jones shot 8 for 16 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (19-9, 10-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Balanc scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Alexis Reyes hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs (14-11, 11-5) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Allen Powell added 13 points, four assists and two steals for Rider. Allen Betrand had 12 points.

Betrand hit a 3-pointer to knot the score at 88 with 49 seconds left in the second overtime, but Dezi Jones and Balanc both made 1 of 2 free throws in the final 21 seconds to pull out the win. Powell made a layup at the buzzer in regulation to knot the score at 71. Betrand’s layup with 19 seconds left evened the score at 79 and forced a second OT.

NEXT UP

Quinnipiac’s next game is Sunday against Manhattan at home, and Rider hosts Siena on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.