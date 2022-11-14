FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Quinton Morton-Robertson’s 26 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Manchester 111-31 on Monday night.

Morton-Robertson was 9 of 11 shooting, including 8 for 9 from distance, for the Mastodons (2-1). Eric Mulder scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Deonte Billups finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Mike Elliott finished with five points for the Spartans (0-1). Manchester also got five points from Bryant Smith. Kolby Bullard also had five points.

Purdue Fort Wayne visits Northwestern in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.