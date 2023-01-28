RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Zyon Pullin scored 23 points to lead UC Riverside past UC San Diego 72-65 on Saturday.

Pullin had five rebounds for the Highlanders (15-7, 8-2 Big West Conference). Lachlan Olbrich added 14 points and six boards. Flynn Cameron totaled 12 points and seven rebounds.

Francis Nwaokorie led the Tritons (8-14, 3-7) with 16 points and four assists. Bryce Pope pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Roddie Anderson III scored 14.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Riverside visits Cal State Bakersfield and UC San Diego hosts UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.