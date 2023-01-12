CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Deejuan Pruitt scored 24 points to help SIU-Edwardsville defeat Eastern Illinois 80-62 on Thursday night.

Pruitt added 13 rebounds for the Cougars (13-5, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Damarco Minor was 2 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers (6-12, 2-3) were led in scoring by Kinyon Hodges, who finished with 19 points. Caleb Donaldson added 11 points for Eastern Illinois. Yaakema Rose Jr. also had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.