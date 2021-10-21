Pro Football Challenge Week 7 Pick ‘Em Show

Pro Football Challenge
News 13’s Courtney Mims and Sam Granville are joined by special guest Meteorologist Grace Thronton as they make their picks for the Week 7 Pro Football matchups!

GameCourtney’s PicksSam’s Picks
Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland BrownsBroncosBrowns
Carolina Panthers vs. New York GiantsPanthersGiants
New York Jets vs. New England PatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee TitansChiefsChiefs
Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay PackersPackersPackers
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami DolphinsDolphinsFalcons
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore RavensRavensRavens
Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles RamsRamsRams
Philidelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas RaidersRaidersRaiders
Houston Texans vs. Arizona CardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ersColts49ers
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle SeahawksSaintsSeahawks

