Pro Football Challenge Week 7 Pick ‘Em Show

News 13’s Courtney Mims and Sam Granville are joined by special guest Meteorologist Grace Thronton as they make their picks for the Week 7 Pro Football matchups!
|Game
|Courtney’s Picks
|Sam’s Picks
|Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns
|Broncos
|Browns
|Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants
|Panthers
|Giants
|New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Falcons
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Philidelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Colts
|49ers
|New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Saints
|Seahawks