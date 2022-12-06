PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Ryan Langborg had 19 points in Princeton’s 69-58 win over Lafayette on Tuesday night.

Langborg added five rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-2). Keeshawn Kellman scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Tosan Evbuomwan was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Tigers.

CJ Fulton finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards (1-9). Lafayette also got 13 points and six rebounds from Kyle Jenkins. Leo O’Boyle also put up six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.