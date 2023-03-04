PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)William Douglas had 27 points in Prairie View A&M’s 78-74 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night in a regular-season finale.

Douglas added 11 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (13-18, 9-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tekorian Smith scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Braden Bell recorded 14 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

The Tigers (11-20, 7-11) were led by PJ Henry, who recorded 19 points and three steals. Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Texas Southern. John Walker III also had 13 points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.