Positive COVID-19 tests postpone Florida State vs Virginia football game

GREENBORO, Nc. (WMBB) — Virginia at Florida State was postponed due to players testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the rescheduling follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team.

As was previously announced the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conferences plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of November 21, the ACC has played 69 of its 78 scheduled games (88.5 percent). Six of those games have been rescheduled, one non-conference, the opponent was replaced, one game was canceled and one game was postponed.

Changes to the last four weeks of the schedule can be found on ACC.com.