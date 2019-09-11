Port St. Joe prepares for second 4A opponent this season

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe football team is starting off the season strong.

The Sharks are 2-1 right now. They beat Liberty County in their home opener, but fell to Marianna, a class 4A school in week two.

However, Port St. Joe bounced back last week with a dominate 42-6 win over Franklin County.

This week, the class 1A school will play another 4A school when they travel to South Walton to take on the Seahawks.

There’s no doubt this will be another challenge for the dominant Sharks.

“You know South Walton will present some problems for us,” Port St. Joe head football coach Greg Jordan said. “Coach Tisa does a great job over there and they’re well coached kids and you know they’ll throw it around and get you in trouble defensively and they’re always sound from their defensive side of the ball so it will be a big challenge for us.”

Last year, Hurricane Michael stopped them from having this matchup.

“The hurricane last year got us the week that we were suppose to play South Walton so we didn’t get to play those guys last year so it’s been a couple years,” Jordan said. “Both teams have changed a lot but you know the coaching staff is relatively the same so we expect the same kind of thing.”

Port St. Joe will take on South Walton at 6 p.m. on Friday and this is one of the games we will feature on Friday Night Fever.