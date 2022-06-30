STOCKHOLM (AP)Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his own outdoor world record by clearing 6.16 meters (20 feet, 2 1/2 inches) at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Thursday.

Duplantis cleared the bar with plenty to spare on his second attempt to better his previous mark of 6.15, set in Rome in 2020 – when he broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor record.

Duplantis also holds the indoor world record of 6.20 (20 feet, 4 inches), set at the world indoor championships in Serbia this year.

The American-born Duplantis competes for Sweden and is also the reigning Olympic champion.

He celebrated by pumping his arms in front of the home crowd at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, which hosted the 1912 Summer Games.

”It’s extra special that it’s here in Stockholm,” Duplantis said.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports