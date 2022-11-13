VERONA, Italy (AP)Poland goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski will miss

after seriously injuring his right ankle while playing for Spezia in the Italian league on Sunday.

Spezia coach Luca Gotti said the full extent of the injury was not known as Drągowski was still undergoing tests but that the 25-year-old ‘keeper was definitely out of the tournament in Qatar.

Poland manager Jakub Kwiatkowski tweeted that Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara will replace Drągowski in the squad.

Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny is the regular No. 1 goalkeeper for Poland, and Bologna’s Łukasz Skorupski is also in the squad.

Drągowski was stretchered off in tears toward the end of the first half of Spezia’s 2-1 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A after injuring his ankle when rushing out to make a tackle.

His teammates looked stunned as they attempted to console him, while fans at the stadium applauded the ‘keeper at length.

Drągowski was supposed to join the Poland team on Monday after the final round of domestic fixtures before the World Cup.

