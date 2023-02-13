Pitt hopes the third time is the charm on Tuesday when it hosts Boston College in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

The Panthers (18-7, 11-3 ACC) are in the midst of their third five-game winning streak of the season. Their previous two runs came to a halt following one-point setbacks to Vanderbilt and Clemson, respectively.

Blake Hinson and Jamarius Burton scored 19 points apiece to pace Pitt to an 83-75 win over Florida State on Saturday. The Panthers are tied with Virginia atop the ACC standings, but they hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their 68-65 victory over the Cavaliers on Jan. 3.

Pitt’s 11th win was its most in the ACC since it finished 11-7 in 2013-14, its first season in the conference.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a special thing,” Hinson said on the postgame show on 93.7 FM. “We’re trying to win more.”

“Exciting that we tied the (program record for ACC wins), but we have bigger goals,” said Nike Sibande, who scored 12 points off the bench.

Boston College (12-14, 6-9) split a pair of regular-season meetings with Pitt in 2021-22 before posting a 66-46 victory over the Panthers in the first round of the ACC tournament.

DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 12 points and Quinten Post added 11 in the tournament win for the Eagles.

Post reached the 20-point plateau for the fifth time in seven games on Saturday when he finished with that total in a 92-62 setback to North Carolina State. Post made 9 of 11 shots from the floor versus the Wolfpack and is 25-for-40 from the field in his last three games.

Boston College committed 17 turnovers on Saturday that were converted into 25 points, much to chagrin of coach Earl Grant.

“When you are dealing with a lot of pressure your decision making has to be better,” Grant said. “We had 17 turnovers and we never turn the ball over at that clip.”

Jaeden Zackery scored 10 points off the bench while nursing a bone bruise in his leg that he sustained in the Eagles’ 82-76 win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 8.

