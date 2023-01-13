Georgia Tech and visiting Pittsburgh will each look to end two-game losing streaks when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-5 ACC) are coming off a 73-72 overtime setback at Notre Dame on Tuesday, while the Panthers (11-6 ,4-2) fell apart down the stretch in a 77-69 loss at No. 24 Duke on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit to take a 65-58 lead with 2:31 left before the Fighting Irish closed on a 7-0 run to send the game into overtime.

After Kyle Sturdivant’s two free throws gave Georgia Tech a 72-71 lead with 39 seconds remaining, Nate Laszewski’s two free throws with 23 seconds to go proved to be the difference. Sturdivant missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left and Ja’Von Franklin’s jumper was off the mark with two seconds to go.

“It was a hard-fought game and I think we just gave it away with a few turnovers at the end,” Franklin said. “We were up seven I think it was (in regulation) and had a turnover and we gave the game away.”

Sturdivant, who averages 6.6 points per game, came off the bench to score 11 second-half points and all seven of the Yellow Jackets’ points in overtime to finish with a career and team-high 18.

Deivon Smith, who averages 7.8 points per game, added 16, while Franklin, who averages 7.9 points per game, chipped in 12. Miles Kelly, who averages a team-high 14.4 points per game, was held to 11 on 3 of 10 shooting.

Pitt also squandered a second-half lead.

The Panthers led 52-44 with 14:08 before the Blue Devils went on a 25-6 run.

Duke outrebounded Pitt 51-28, including 24-9 on the offensive end, leading to 19 second-chance points for the Blue Devils compared to just eight for the Panthers.

“That was an area we were concerned about coming into this game,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “We understood that they’ve been the best offensive rebounding team in this league, in conference play, and really one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. We didn’t do a good job.”

Jamarius Burton, who averages a team-best 16.5 points per game, scored a team-high 16, while Nelly Cummings, who averages 10.8 points per game,

finished with 14.

Nike Sibande chipped in 11 after coming in averaging 6.4 points per game. Blake Hinson, who averages 16.4 points per game, was held to10 points on 3 of 8 shooting.

