PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta.

The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman – their longest-tenured player – a contract for the 2023 season.

Newman, 29, hit .274 with two home runs and 24 RBIs in 78 games for Pittsburgh in 2022. Newman became expendable after the arrival of shortstop Oneil Cruz, who supplanted Newman as the starter last season.

Newman, a first-round pick by the Pirates in the 2015 draft, is a career .260 hitter.

Moreta, 26, went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 35 games for Cincinnati last season. The right-hander from the Dominican Republic had 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings of work.

