SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP)Tylor Perry had 23 points in North Texas’ 62-44 victory against Massachusetts on Saturday.

Perry also added five rebounds and four steals for the Mean Green (9-2). Kai Huntsberry scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Abou Ousmane recorded eight points.

Matt Cross finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for the Minutemen (8-3). UMass also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Dyondre Dominguez. RJ Luis also put up five points and two steals.

Perry scored nine points in the first half and North Texas went into the break trailing 26-22. Perry led North Texas with 14 points in the second half as their team outscored UMass by 22 points over the final half.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.