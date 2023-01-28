MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Rob Perry scored 17 points as Murray State beat Missouri State 74-71 on Saturday.

Perry added six rebounds for the Racers (12-10, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Brian Moore Jr. scored 17 points, going 6 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Jamari Smith shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Bears (11-11, 7-5) were led in scoring by Alston Mason, who finished with 22 points and four assists. Donovan Clay added 14 points and six rebounds for Missouri State. In addition, Damien Mayo Jr. had 13 points.

Kenny White Jr.’s layup with 9:46 remaining in the second half gave Murray State the lead for good at 56-55.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Murray State hosts Belmont and Missouri State hosts Valparaiso.

—

